Police to boost CID forensic laboratory -IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba has said that efforts are on to boost forensic department of the police for effective crime fighting and investigation. The IGP who spoke yesterday at the opening ceremony of a-3 -day training for the Police Public Relations Officers across the country and the Force Public Relations Department on a theme: ‘Crime Scene Management and Conclusive Investigation: The role of Police Spokespersons.’ He said forensic department is a serious or vital section of the force that needed special attention to fight and analyse crime scene.

According to him, the force is collaborating with German Development Cooperation (GIZ) to train Police Public Relations Officer and the Force Headquarters Public Relations Officer and others from across the country on forensic. He said: “It is important for all PRO’s to know much about forensic since they are the first respondents to crime scenes as they would have fore knowledge of crime scene, so that they should be able to know what to touch and what not to touch, so as not to jeopardise investigation.

“Training and retraining is the second thing we require after manpower, if you have manpower the next thing you need is training, the Public Relations Department is a place where officers in the department should be versatile in the issue of administration, operation and investigation, they should be a jack of all trade, master of all, that is why we have to improve their capacity in the scene of crime through the workshop we are having.

“Response to scene of crime requires a lot of professionalism, tactics and skills, because when they go to scene of crime or incident there are issues about evidence that they need to know on how to preserve and preserve the scene itself, in terms of having a forensic that may require analysis, we are developing the PRO’s skill in order to respond to the public and try to give them details of what has happened without compromising or jeopardising investigation.” He further said: “There is room for improvement on their forensic investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...