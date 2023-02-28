News Top Stories

Police To Candidates: Caution supporters against inciting comments

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has tasked presidential candidates on the urgent need to caution their supporters against making comments capable of instigating violence.

The Police further warned against subjecting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to undue pressure, in the course of collation and eventual announcement of results.

A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read: “In furtherance of the close monitoring of the ongoing 2023 electoral exercise, and consequent upon a series of intelligence reports and high expectations from all angles, the Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to charge presidential candidates of all political parties, most especially APC, PDP, LP and NNPP, to caution their party stalwarts and supporters to avoid making inciting comments capable of unnecessarily heating up the polity and creating undue excitement among the electorates and the general populace in the country.

“The NPF, having assessed the trend of scaled-up expectations and psychological projections on the ongoing electoral process vis-a-vis collation of results, charges all presidential candidates, as leading and respected figures in their respective political parties, to seize the opportunity of this waiting period to emphasise the rule of law, respect for the constitution, and constituted authority among their supporters, as we all owe a duty to ensure that the nation does not fall into anarchy on the basis of interests and sentiments.

“The Force similarly reiterates the need to desist from mounting undue pressure on the electoral process vis-a-vis the INEC, the body which is constitutionally mandated with the conduct of elections and announcement of results, as all hands are on deck to speedily conclude collation of results and declare the winner.

 

“While commending the general populace and electorates for their patience thus far and largely lawful conduct around the country, the Police, therefore, encourages presidential candidates to admonish their supporters to uphold the tenets of the Peace Accord recently signed for smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.”

