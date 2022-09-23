Police To Citizens: Desist from recording emergency scenes

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday warned residents of the state to stop misleading the public by merely making video recordings in times of emergencies, especially when the victim is battling with life. The state Police Commissioner, William Adebowale, gave the admonition against the backdrop of the shooting of a woman, late Modupe Abubakar, by some yet-tobe- identified gunmen at Ologuneru area of Ibadan on Tuesday, September 20.

Williams, in a statement by the state Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, said the life of the woman could have been saved if the residents had not been recording and uploading the scene on the social media space, instead of alerting the police or conveying the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to Osifeso; “Preliminary investigation into the incident have revealed that the victim was returning home and had left the major Ologuneru Road veering into the street leading to her home when she was shot by her assailants.” He vowed to ensure that the perpetrators are tracked and brought to justice.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...