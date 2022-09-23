News

Police To Citizens: Desist from recording emergency scenes

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday warned residents of the state to stop misleading the public by merely making video recordings in times of emergencies, especially when the victim is battling with life. The state Police Commissioner, William Adebowale, gave the admonition against the backdrop of the shooting of a woman, late Modupe Abubakar, by some yet-tobe- identified gunmen at Ologuneru area of Ibadan on Tuesday, September 20.

Williams, in a statement by the state Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, said the life of the woman could have been saved if the residents had not been recording and uploading the scene on the social media space, instead of alerting the police or conveying the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to Osifeso; “Preliminary investigation into the incident have revealed that the victim was returning home and had left the major Ologuneru Road veering into the street leading to her home when she was shot by her assailants.” He vowed to ensure that the perpetrators are tracked and brought to justice.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari gets Niger Republic’s highest national award

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…lauds outgoing Nigerien President, Issoufou, for good neighbourliness President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, the highest national award in the Republic of Niger. The award was conferred on him by the outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou of that country yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to a release […]
News

TETfund tackles politicians over basic education investment

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has criticised politicians for investing in roads and markets rather than in primary and secondary schools. Echono, who spoke in Abuja while receiving education correspondents, said if Nigeria could address its education problems, it would ultimately address the problem of unemployment, criminalities, hopelessness, and social vices, […]
News

Why I can’t pay gratuities now, by Nasarawa gov

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday gave reasons why his administration would not be able to pay the gratuities of retired civil servants in the state anytime soon. He said the state government would not be able to pay gratuities until a garnishing order placed on accounts of the state was removed.   Some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica