Police to deploy 10,000 recruits for free, fair polls in 2023 –IGP

Ten thousand police constables that passed out from police training schools in the country would be deployed in providing security during the 2023 general election. The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the passing out parade of the 2022 batch of police constables.

“It is noted that after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process. “This event, which is taking place simultaneously in four premier colleges and police training schools across the country, wraps up six months of highly challenging rigorous, physical, and intellectual training activities and it signifies the transition of the recruits’ mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rules of law.

“It should also be noted that the recruitment exercise was spread over the 774 local government areas of the country with due regard to federal character considerations and in line with the directives of Mr President,” the IGP stated. Baba, who was l represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 8, Ashafa Adekunle, added: “In the attainment of community policing goals, the recruits will all be posted back to their various local government areas to further entrench the policing strategy of the Federal Government towards addressing communal crimes in their respective areas of purview.”

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahaman Abdul- Razaq was represented at the event by his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Muyideen Aliyu while the Baba Isale of Ilorin represented the Emir, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. The Inspector-General of Police said the 10, 000 graduating recruit constables police will be deployed to complement officers in the forthcoming general elections’ security duties across the nation. Meanwhile, Alkali who was represented by AIG Olokode Taoheed Olawale, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Zone 12, comprising Bauchi and Gombe States Command, during the passing out parade ceremony of the 2021 Batch of Police Constable at PTS Yelwa, yesterday noted: “I wish to remain you that you are coming into a reformed Police Force that is experiencing an ethical rebirth, a Force that is increasingly equipped, well-focused and properly oriented to take the war against threatening our shared values for peace, and liberty.

“Your graduation today signifies that you’re the lucky few that have been found worthy of character, learning, physical and mental fitness to serve Nigeria, your Father land.” While, congratulating the newly recruit constables, he reminded them that discipline is the bedrock of policing and warned that his leadership has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any other act that maybe at variance with the police professionalism. Our correspondent reports that a total number of 604 Police Constables graduated as follows: Bauchi State 375, Gombe State 228 and Yobe State 1.

