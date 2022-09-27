Police to hold summit on youth restiveness, cultism in Badagry

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Badagry Division in Lagos State, has said that it will organise a summit on ways to tackle youth restiveness, cultism and other social vices in the Badagry area of Lagos State on October 20, 2022.

The Chairman of PCRC, Badagry Division, Jogbe Emmanuel, said PCRC was holding the one-day summit tagged ‘Badagry Security Summit’ in conjunction with the Badagry Local Government.

According to the Chairman, the security issue in the country has called everyone to come on board, to provide solution, suggestions and contributions to securing the immediate environment. Emmanuel said the objective of the summit was to bring stakeholders together and train and alert citizens at the grassroots on the need for a secured environment “PCRC as we are, we are in partnership with the Nigerian police, it is our duty to give necessary support to the Police in securing our environment.

“PCRC Badagry has deemed it fit to organise a summit, which cut across everyone big or small, organisations, institutions, youth councils. In fact, our target is the youth, because these are the people who are most concerned with the breakdown of law and order.

“In this summit, we intend to give orientation, create awareness and give them information as regard how to prevent or how not to be in security issues.

We intend to have the Lagos State Command, Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi would deliver a keynote address.

“It is not only about police affairs, we will also involve other security agencies, like Army, Navy, Air force and Department of State Security (DSS) for the summit,” he said.

