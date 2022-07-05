Police to Hoteliers: Rent your facilities to cultists, go to jail

The Ogun State Police Command have warned hotel owners and managers in the state not to rent out their facilities to cultists for cult related activities. T he command vowed to arrest and prosecute any hotel owner who rents out his facility for unlawful gathering of cultists in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi gave the warninginastatementinAbeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said, the warning came following intelligence report at the disposal of the command that membersof variousunlawfulcultgroups are planning to mark what they call “7/7” on Thursday, being 7th of July. “The report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties,” the PPRO said. He warned against any unlawful gathering that may disrupt the peace of the state, saying such gathering would be met with strong resistance from security agencies

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...