Metro & Crime

Police to Hoteliers: Rent your facilities to cultists, go to jail

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Ogun State Police Command have warned hotel owners and managers in the state not to rent out their facilities to cultists for cult related activities. T he command vowed to arrest and prosecute any hotel owner who rents out his facility for unlawful gathering of cultists in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi gave the warninginastatementinAbeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said, the warning came following intelligence report at the disposal of the command that membersof variousunlawfulcultgroups are planning to mark what they call “7/7” on Thursday, being 7th of July. “The report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties,” the PPRO said. He warned against any unlawful gathering that may disrupt the peace of the state, saying such gathering would be met with strong resistance from security agencies

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom washes off hands over Ghana’s killing by Army

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Expresses surprise over govt convoy’s interception As reactions continue to trail the brutal killing of the vicious notorious criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Ghana by the Nigeria Army, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday washed off his hands over the matter. The governor without mincing words said it was not his decision to grant […]
Metro & Crime

Again, bandits kill three in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Again, bandits invaded two local government areas in Kaduna State and killed at least three people. The bandits, who were in their numbers, first attacked Warsa Piti in Mariri District of Lere Local Government Area. They killed two people and injured others. Bandits also descended on Randagi village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and […]
Metro & Crime

Herders kill youth leader, injure two others in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Herdsmen on Saturday shot dead a Yoruba youth leader in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, during an attempt to abduct some people.   The youth leader, popularly known as Olori Odo, was shot by the herdsmen said to be Fulani, who invaded Akinkunmi village near Kara Market where cattle, rams and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica