Police to investigate case of man found dead in his room

The Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the death of a 45-year-old man whose decomposing body was discovered in his apartment at the Idimu area of the state.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said that the landlord of the house invited the police when he did not see the tenant for three days, wondering what has happened as his door was locked from inside.

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in Idimu got the information on Thursday at about 12.00 p.m. The spokesman said that the information received revealed that at about 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, the landlord of the deceased checked on the tenant simply identified as Vincent.

“The landlord reported to the police that he went to his apartment and knocked and discovered the door locked from inside.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives from Idimu was mobilised to the scene. His door was forced open where his decomposed body was found. “The police photographed his corpse and evacuated it to mortuary in Yaba for autopsy

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

