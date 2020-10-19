News

Police to parents: Persuade your children to stop violence

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Confirm Edo Prison break

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed what it described as the unfortunate attacks on Police Facilities – Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station, and Idogbo Police Post by persons posing as #EndSars protesters in Benin, Edo State, Monday.
In a statement on Monday, the force said it regrettably confirms the unfortunate attacks on Police Facilities – Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station and Idogbo Police Post by persons posing as #ENDSARS protesters in Benin, Edo State, today.
“The extent of damage cannot be ascertained at the moment but report indicates that the protesters carted away arms and ammunition from the armoury and freed the suspects in custody before setting some of the facilities ablaze.
“The Force is doing everything possible at the moment to bring the situation under control, protect lives of innocent citizens and prevent further attacks on any other critical infrastructure in the state.
“The Force is calling on parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise whatsoever.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: 58 Health workers including doctors, nurses affected in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A total of 58 health workers including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, 3 pharmacists, 4 laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners amongst other frontline workers have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Plateau State. The Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Cordinating Secretary of the COVID-19 Task Force Prof. Danladi Atu disclosed this during a […]
News Top Stories

Malami v NBA: The war within

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

•AGF amends lawyers’ rules of professional conduct, NBA kicks   Controversies have continued to trail the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s (SAN) alleged unilateral amendment of the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers.   Malami is reported to have amended the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 […]
News

Osun int’l market set to take off as govt begins payment of N240m compensation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State Government yesterday commenced the process of establishing its first commercial hub in the State. This was a derivative of the Economic Summit of the State in November 2019. The Dagbolu International Market, which is codenamed O’Hub, is set to be established at Dagbolu, along Ikirun-Osogbo road. The process of the establishment commenced yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: