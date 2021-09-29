Police to parties: Avail us of your rallies’ timetable

As the governorship election in Anambra State gathers momentum, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Tony Olofu, yesterday reiterated the command’s earlier request for political parties to forward schedules of their political activities and electioneering campaign to the command as they commenced political campaigns in the state. This is as the CP noted that campaign is a critical part of the electioneering process.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, however, stated that having the time-table would enable the police high command to provide adequate security for the safety of participants at such events. The Command, he said, would also deploy other tactical and operational units, as well as traffic control policemen to strategic points to ensure that the existing public safety and order in the state is sustained. The teams are expected to carry out security patrols, surveillance, traffic control and patrols in conjunction with sister security agents.

“This will definitely prevent hoodlums from launching attacks on unsuspecting party faithful and properly secure such events,” he said. The Commissioner of Police, however, admonished such officers that would be deployed for the assignment to display high level of professionalism and operate within the context of the law, even as he called on members of the public to coordinate themselves and cooperate with the police and other security agents in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

