Police to recruit 20,000 personnel before 2022

No fewer than 20,000 police personnel would be recruited between now and 2022 by the Nigerian Police High Command. This was disclosed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday in Ilorin during his working visit to the Kwara State Command of the force. He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for us to recruit 10,000 police personnel every year for six years. We have started, but we have not done for 2020. “So we are doing for 2020 and 2021 between now and the end of the year.

Their training is for six months. Latest by the end of 2021 our strength is expected to increase by 20,000 by 2022.” On the war against violent crimes in the country, Mr. Baba said that, “Police is not fighting the war against banditry and other crimes alone. All other security agencies in synergy are fighting the bandits including the military which is leading the war and we are winning.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, Emienbo Assayomo, had told the IGP that the Command is understaffed with just about 3,500 police officers and men. According to him: “Kwara State Police Command has establishment strength of 8,000, but today, the personnel strength is less than 3,500.The command as at present has no serviceable Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), because the two we have are still undergoing repairs in Sagamu, Ogun State. “The state has its fair share of security challenges like kidnapping, herdsmen/ farmers clashes, cultism, boundary disputes, communal clashes, migration of people from the crisis- ridden states to Kwara State, the state has become crimeprone.

