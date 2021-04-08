Police to restore primacy in internal security architecture –AG IG

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has assured of the readiness of the Force to restore its primacy in the internal security architecture of the country. Baba, who was appointed Ag IGP on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari, after the easing-out of the the 20th indigenous police chief, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, pledged to achieve that through responsible and purposeful leadership.

He made the commitment at the handover/takeover ceremony held at the Force Headquarters (FHQ) in Abuja. The police chief tasked officers, personnel as well as members of the public on the need to present a common and united front against the enemies of state, with a view to achieving desired results. The police chief further expressed the hope that, with his vast knowledge and experience on the job, the task of restoring peace and order, in conjunction with sister security agencies, will be done.

Nonetheless, he thanked the out-gone IGP for what he said was the laying of a, “solid foundation and …a culture of professional efficiency in the Force”, which he hoped to strengthen. “The task of restoring the primacy of the Nigeria Police in the internal security architecture of the country is the main challenge ahead of us.

