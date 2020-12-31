Police to strengthen Kwara’s anti-kidnapping squad

The new Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, yesterday promised to reinvigorate the command’s anti-kidnapping squad to combat the rising cases of kidnapping in the state. It will be recalled that cases of kidnapping and banditry had been on the increase in the state in recent time, particularly in some areas of Kwara North senatorial district. Speaking with journalists during his maiden press briefing in Ilorin, the police commissioner said the command’s monitoring unit, ex-squad and anti-kidnapping squad would be strengthened for maximum efficiency.

Bagega said he had directed that a vehicle be provided for the squad to ensure effective discharge of its duties. “Even before my arrival here, I’ve heard of kidnapping in some areas in Kwara North and some other areas of the state. Immediately I came, I met with members of the anti-kidnapping squad and I quickly provided them with a vehicle for distress calls. I discovered they had no vehicle when I came.

I also held meetings with some stakeholders on how to tackle crime and criminality in their different communities. “Especially, there’s a place called Woro in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state where members of the community were apprehensive of the arrival of a herdsman and his cattle from Niger to the place.

The matter was quickly addressed before it escalated and the man had now moved to Kogi State,” he said. The police boss, who called for the support and collaboration of traditional rulers, community heads, and residents of the state in curbing crimes and maintaining the status of the state as a State of Harmony, said they should report any strange face or movements to law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of lives and property.

“It will interest you to know that within the short time of my arrival in the state, the arrest of one Akewusola Suleiman of Ilorin mini campus area was made while vandalising and stealing solar panels installed by the state government. Efforts are in progress to arrest his accomplices. This is to sound a note of warning to would be criminal elements that it is not going to be business as usual.

“I have since directed the raiding of criminal hideouts and many suspects have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation. If found culpable of any crime, they will be charged to court,” he said.

The police boss, who said he would also tackle incessant cases of cult related killings and armed robberies, promised to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in the state to look into cases of awaiting trial inmates so as to ensure that justice was served and on time.

