Police trace teenage highway robbers to Kogi

Detectives attached to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS),O gun State Command, have arrested two suspected armed robbers terrorising Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

The suspects, Yinusa Isah and Ibrahim Muhammed, were arrested in Lokoja, Kogi State where they ran to after their operation.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspects were traced to Lokoja by the officer in charge of SARS, CSP Tijani Muhammed, and his team, after taking over the case from Owode Egba Division where three members of the gang were earlier arrested. Oyeyemi said the gang had on July 17 blocked the Alapako end of the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway and forcibly stopped a Mazda commercial bus with two occupants and subsequently dispossessed them of N545,000 and an Itel phone after beaten them mercilessly with cutlass.

He said: “A distress call was subsequently made to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owode Egba Division, who raced to the scene with his men and they were able to apprehend three members of the gang.

“The case was later transferred to SARS where the suspects made useful statements that led the operatives to Lokoja where the remaining two members of the gang were apprehended on July 24.

Also recovered from them are three cutlasses and a wood crafted that look like a gun.” The PPRO, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered that the stretch of the expressway be properly combed to rid it of criminal elements.

Ajogun, according to Oyeyemi, also directed a 24-hour physical police presence on the expressway to guarantee the security of lives and prosperity across the state.

