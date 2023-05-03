Police Train Officers On Weapon Handling, Professionalism In Edo

The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday commenced the training of men and officers of the command on weapon handling and other areas of capacity building to enhance effective policing.

Speaking during the training, Commander Mopol 5, Benin, ACP Habib Rabiu, in charge of the training, said the training was to enhance the capacity of the officers to be able to respond to distress calls as well as enhance their professionalism in their day to day activities.

According to him, the training center on physical training, handling of arms, and hazard maneuvering would strengthen the force in responding to issues and also end accidental discharge.

He said the training would strengthen the officers drawn from the various police formation in the state to be able to respond to distress calls, be more professional, and expose them to the handling of weapons.

“To ensure effective weapon handling, CP Muhammed Dankwara, said personnel of the command should undergo the training so that when they go back to their stations, they would be able to guide their stations well and respond to distress call professionally”.

Habib said at the end of the training, the command want to see changes in the trainees’ way of handling guns, combing the bush for criminals, and other safety measures that would enhance police-community relationships.

On his part, the command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the command also organised capacity workshops for senior officers with reference to police duty, law, relationship with the citizens, police informant, and community.

He said the community was included in the reference because it is the source of police information as regards criminal hideouts as well as crimes and criminality.

Nwabuzor said the workshop which was organised by the command in collaboration with the state criminal department would enhance the intelligence and capacity of the officers in relating with the public.