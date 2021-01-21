Police van chasing ‘Yahoo boy’ kills nursing mother, baby

Okowa condoles with family, orders probe

A police van yesterday killed a nursing mother and her child at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. The incident occurred on the popular NPA Expressway, between PTI Junction and Effurun Roundabout.

The killing led to a protest in Warri. This was as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday ordered an immediate investigation into the death of the woman and her daughter. Witnesses said the police were chasing a suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ when their van crushed a tricycle carrying the woman and her baby . However, angry youths immediately set the police van on fire.

While the woman, who appeared to be a fish seller and her baby died on the spot, the fate of the driver of the tricycle could not be ascertained at press time. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said investigations had been launched into the incident. Meanwhile, Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, decried the incident. The governor charged the police authorities in the state “to commence urgent and accelerated investigation into the circumstances surrounding the losses”. He said: “The sad news of the death of a woman and her daughter in a rather bizarre circumstance in Warri on Wednesday is quite unfortunate and disheartening.”

Okowa condoled with family members of the deceased on the loss of their loved ones and assured them that everyone involved in the processes which led to the incident would be brought to book. He called on Delta State citizens, especially the people of Warri, to remain calm, law-abiding and allow the government and law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps to address the situation. The governor also charged the police to ensure that law and order prevailed in the area.

