Police, vigilance group foil attack, kill 2 gunmen in Niger

Following a gunfire exchange, men of the Nigerian Police Force in Niger State alongside a team of local vigilance group on Friday neutralized scores of gunmen just as it also recovered two corpses in Sahon-Rami, Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

However, the incident which occurred at about 10:30am on Friday had the gunmen kill three villagers before the arrival of the police team in the area. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to newsmen in Minna, scores of the bandits were neutralized while others escaped with gunshot injuries. According to him, “today (Friday), at about 10:15am, information was received that armed bandits/ terrorists attacked Sahon-Rami village, Mashegu LGA and killed three persons”. He explained that as soon as information was received on the attack on the village, police team and vigilante group were mobilized to the scene, where they engaged the fleeing terrorists in a fire exchange.

He added that, “the police tactical teams and vigilante members were immediately mobilized to the area, and while the bandits were on their way trying to escape; they were engaged in a fierce gun battle by the tactical teams. “Consequently, scores of the bandits were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot injuries into the forest, while two among the bandits’ corpses were left behind due to the firing power of the tactical teams and were subsequently recovered.”

