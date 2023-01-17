Police, vigilante arrest 9 for allegedly vandalising electricity equipment

…recover truck load of machines/ high tension parts

The Anambra State Police Command in conjunction with a Vigilance group have arrested nine people over the alleged vandalisation of electricity power line mast in the state. This development has also confirmed the three months of darkness and power outage in the affected areas which residents have been lamenting over.

According to the spokesman of the State Police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the suspects were arrested in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state after credible information. Recall that residents of Oba have made representation before the Eastern Electrical Distribution Company (EEDC), over non provision of power supply and had insisted that they would no longer pay electricity bills without the provision of services.

The residents had earlier alleged that some operators of the power company may have been in the know of the reasons behind the lack of power supply in the area before the arrest by the security operatives.

Ikenga in the release gave their names of the arrested suspects as “Amara Nneji ‘f’ 39 years, Kinsley Iwuozo ‘m’ 50 yrs, Romanus Dim ‘m’ 40 yrs, Abuchi Onuoha ‘m’ 29 yrs, Chukwudi Eke ‘m’ 39 yrs, Ikechukwu Eze ‘m’ 44 yrs, Ukpe Monday ‘m’ 40 yrs, Bartholomew Anugwueje ‘m’ 45 yrs, Ikenna Christopher ‘m’ 28 yrs.

He also disclosed that security operatives recovered a truck containing, seven welding machines, some irons, and other sophisticated equipment after they vandalise the Electricity Power line mast.

Continuing, Tochukwu said that the suspects have already confessed to the level of their involvement in the act. He further explained that the suspects would be charged to court at the close of investigation

