Police, Vigilante group rescue 13 kidnap victims in Edo

A combined team of security operatives in Edo State on Saturday rescued 13 persons from a kidnappers den in the Ahor axis of Aduwawa Bypass, along the Benin-Auchi Expressway, in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

The security team included men and officers of the Edo State Police Command, local hunters and members of the Edo State Vigilante Security Network.

The 13 persons rescued include two separate groups that were kidnapped on Thursday, with one set travelling from Lagos to Akwa Ibom State, and the other comprising persons travelling from Lagos to Onitsha in Anambra State.

Addressing journalists after the rescue operation, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu said the command deployed drones and were assisted by hunters and members of the Vigilante Security Network set up by the state government.

According to him: “We used information provided to track the kidnappers. We took courage to enter the forest. This is how we would proceed with the operations going forward.”