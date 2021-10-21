Police ward-off flashpoints as protesters re-strategise in Delta

Stern-looking security personnel yesterday took over major flashpoints in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and the oil city, Warri, to forestall the breakdown of law and order during the memorial celebration of the #EndSARS protest. For fear of the unknown, the popular Ekumeku Flyover, nicknamed Inter-Bau Roundabout, leading to major localities within the metropolis, including the Government House, were warded off by security personnel. Men of Operation Delta Safe, Anti-Riot Squad and Delta Hawk, were stationed at different locations, including the state’s House of Assembly Complex, Legislative and Commissioners’ Quarters. The popular Koka Junction, where the beautification renewal of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was destroyed during the #EndSARS campaign, was beefed up with security men.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “It was part of the strategic and proactive response of the command.” Meanwhile the youth in the #EndSARS memorial gathered at restaurants and club houses, where they prayed in loving memory of the day and remembrance of those who lost their lives in the struggle. A participant in the memorial celebration, who simply identified himself as Okwudili, said the day has come to stay in the history of the country. He said: “We beat the police to it. They had plotted to feast on us again, but we restructured. They laid siege but lo and behold, we disappointed them. It will be better celebrated

