News

Police ward-off flashpoints as protesters re-strategise in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Stern-looking security personnel yesterday took over major flashpoints in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and the oil city, Warri, to forestall the breakdown of law and order during the memorial celebration of the #EndSARS protest. For fear of the unknown, the popular Ekumeku Flyover, nicknamed Inter-Bau Roundabout, leading to major localities within the metropolis, including the Government House, were warded off by security personnel. Men of Operation Delta Safe, Anti-Riot Squad and Delta Hawk, were stationed at different locations, including the state’s House of Assembly Complex, Legislative and Commissioners’ Quarters. The popular Koka Junction, where the beautification renewal of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was destroyed during the #EndSARS campaign, was beefed up with security men.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “It was part of the strategic and proactive response of the command.” Meanwhile the youth in the #EndSARS memorial gathered at restaurants and club houses, where they prayed in loving memory of the day and remembrance of those who lost their lives in the struggle. A participant in the memorial celebration, who simply identified himself as Okwudili, said the day has come to stay in the history of the country. He said: “We beat the police to it. They had plotted to feast on us again, but we restructured. They laid siege but lo and behold, we disappointed them. It will be better celebrated

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi unveils N900m e-ticketing platform, promises best services

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, launched the e-ticketing platform of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). Heassured Nigerians that government was determined to give the people best travel experience on all its train service network. Amaechi, who gave this assurance at a virtual launch of the platform, said that about N900 million was […]
News

Missing soldiers: Worshippers desert Benue church for fear of attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Worshippers at Saint Lucy Catholic Church, Awajir, Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, yesterday reportedly deserted their church for fear of being attacked and killed by troops of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS), who are currently combing communities in the area to recover bodies of their missing colleagues and ammunition.   New Telegraph gathered that the […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Tension as youths plan mega anniversary

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

There is heightened tension across the land as news filtered out that some Nigerian youths, who, last year, organised the largest protest in the country against the police tagged, #EndSARS, have begun preparations to mark the anniversary of the protests in which a number of them were killed. It was learnt that the plan to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica