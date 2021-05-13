Police warn against breach of peace in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has warned all the residents against acts that may lead to a breach of the peace during the Sallah festival. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the Police Commissioner, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, gave the warning in his Sallah message to the people of the state. “The police and other security agencies in the state are fully prepared to ensure a hitch-free celebration. “It is therefore necessary to use this medium to warn all potential troublemakers, miscreants and hoodlums to avoid engaging in any unlawful activity, as measures have been put in place to bring them to book. “The police will continue to ensure the safety of lives andpropertyof peopleacross the state before, during and after the celebration,” the commissioner said.”

