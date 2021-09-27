Police warn banks against raising careless, reckless alarm

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday warned commercial banks in Ijebu-Ode area of the state against raising “careless and reckless” alarm of an impending robbery attack.

Commercial banks in Ijebu-Ode had, since last Monday, shut down following letters allegedly sent to some of them by suspected robbers.

New Telegraph gathered that the banks have insisted on not opening their branches except the Ogun State Government provided them with police protection and armoured personnel carriers to be mounted close to their branches.

But, the Police have described the action of the banks as unwarranted and unprofessional, “despite continuous assurance of their safety by the police and other security agencies.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta, declared that, the bankers would be treated as “the first set of suspects if anything unusual in the form of bank robbery happens in the area.”

The PPRO challenged the banks to provide the letters, allegedly sent to them by the robbers, as this according to him would help the police in their investigation. “Their (banks) recent action can only be described as treacherous and mischievous, because they are not the only bankers we have in the state and the country in general, yet they are the ones complaining of robbery threat every now and then.

“The command has noticed that once they are bent on this mischief, they close their minds and eyes to other security arrangements the police in conjunction with other security agencies have on ground to protect them.

“They claimed armed robbers wrote to inform them that they are coming to attack them, but they will not make the purported letter available to the police for investigation and possible apprehension of those behind it.

“It is bad that from time to time they cry wolves, carelessly and recklessly; and in none of these numerous occasions has any robbery taken place.

“The command want to believe that some of them actually want their banks to be robbed, hence these strange set of bankers expose the banks in the area to security threats by making public real and imaginary security lapses to the general public including armed robbers rather than quietly discussing them with security agencies and government,” Oyeyemi said.

Like this: Like Loading...