News

Police warn Oyo residents against circulating fake election results

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday warned residents against circulating fake election results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

 

The State Command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan. He said spreading fake results on social media and other news platforms in the state was contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

Osifeso said the command frowned at the unpatriotic and mischievous attitude of some political sympathisers, who under the influence of the presumed result in circulation, attempted attacking polling units.

 

“It took the timely intervention of law enforcement personnel to calm the situation. “The Command perceives this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

SGF opposes ecological bill, says it will politicise funds operations

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…As Reps threaten NEMA, NEDC from funds The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha has opposed the bill seeking to establish the regulation of ecological funds to address Nigeria’s ecological challenges and other related matters. The SGF, who stated this at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives […]
News Top Stories

Court sentences killers of Afenifere leader’s daughter to death

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

…acquits one An Akure, Ondo State High Court y e s t e rd a y sentenced three of the killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to death by hanging, while one was discharged and acquitted. The convicts, including Muhammed Shehu Usman, Mazaje Lawal, and Adamu Adamu were sentenced […]
News

Ikpea canvasses for import waiver, tax relief for local firms

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has been urged to grant import waiver and tax relief for indigenous fabrication companies to enable them to continue supporting the government in job creation and boosting the economy. Speaking during a tour of facilities at Lee Engineering Company’s fabrication plant, in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, by the Minister of State Petroleum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica