Police warn Oyo residents against circulating fake election results

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday warned residents against circulating fake election results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The State Command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan. He said spreading fake results on social media and other news platforms in the state was contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Osifeso said the command frowned at the unpatriotic and mischievous attitude of some political sympathisers, who under the influence of the presumed result in circulation, attempted attacking polling units.

“It took the timely intervention of law enforcement personnel to calm the situation. “The Command perceives this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.”

