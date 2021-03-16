Police warn vehicle owners

Metro & Crime

The Lagos State Police Command has warned owners of abandoned vehicles parked at Badagry Police Divisio, to remove them within 21 days after this publication or lose them to the public through auction.

 

They are ‘ scrap’ vehicles – Toyota Corolla saloon car, gray colour, unregistered; Nissan Sunny saloon car, red colour, with registration number SU303AAA; Nissan Sunny car, black colour, marked DA902MUS and Nissan Blue Bird, wine colour, with registration number DU64AAA.

 

The NSCDC Commandant, Mr Gabriel Abbafi, applauded the meeting which was held at Ajao Estate, saying it would help in cementing synergy between security organisations.

 

Abbafi noted that it was also a forum to discuss and find ways to ensure the country’s security. According to him, the forum was an interactive session for stakeholders in the private security companies.

 

He said: “We are not happy with the sort of personnel. Employed by some security guard companies. Most of these guards are not trained. These same guards end up committing crime instead of fighting it.

