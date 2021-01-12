Police: We arrested 21,296 suspects in 2020

3,347 AK-47, AK-49, other assorted firearms recovered

The Police, yesterday, said a total of 21,296 suspected bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, car snatchers and other criminal elements were arrested across the country last year. Also in 2020, the Force noted that at least 3,347 AK- 47 firearms, including AK-47 and AK-49, were recovered, alongside 960 vehicles, which included Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen and other makes.

The Police further noted that about 133,496 live ammunition were also recovered. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said the feat was achieved through the aggressive nationwide operations led by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), as well as those of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

This was as Mba added that some 1,002 kidnap victims were rescued during the period under review by the special forces

The FPRO, who stated this at the headquarters of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) during the presentation of suspects held in connection with kidnapping, car snatching and others, warned that this year, the Police will take the fight to criminals in their hideouts, “smoking-out” all non-state actors directly or indirectly linked to crimes and criminality.

Specifically, the newlypromoted CP said the Force “will be adopting aggressive, intelligence-based” crime fighting measures in 2021, in the prosecution of its crime-fighting and crimepreventing mandate.

“The highly-dangerous criminal suspects were arrested in 2020,” the FPRO stated. He said the suspects were actively linked to cases of homicide, kidnapping and banditry, as well as car snatching across the country.

He added: “Within the first two weeks (of January, 2021), 18 hardened suspects were arrested by operatives of the STS, working in collaboration with the IRT.”

Mba said: “The Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has assured Nigerians of improved se- Police spokesperson, CP Frank Mba, during the parade of 18 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and car snatchers at the STS headquarters in Abuja… yesterday PHOTO: ELIJAH OLALUYI curity in the year 2021.

“The IGP stressed that the Force will be unrelenting in the fight against all forms of crimes, especially kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, cultism, cybercrime and sexual/genderbased violence (SGBV), amongst others, in the country in the year 2021. “The IGP assured that the NPF will implement aggressive, proactive, intelligence- driven and community- based crime fighting strategies in its quest to make the country safer.

He promised the Force will take the battle to the door steps of the criminals and also expand its collaboration with the citizens and other law enforcement agencies in its bid to flush out criminal elements in the country.

“The IGP, while reviewing the scorecard of police operations at the Force CID and Force Intelligence Bureau, revealed that a total of 21,296 criminal suspects involved in various violent crimes were arrested, while 3,347 firearms, 133,496 ammunition and 960 stolen vehicles recovered.

Also, 1,002 kidnap victims were safely rescued from their abductors and reunited with their families.” On the abduction of a kidnap kingpin by another group, he said: “Notable of the arrests is the arrest of one Abubakar Umaru a.k.a Buba Bargu, 35 years, native of Kato Shiroro area of Niger State by the operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

“Investigations by Police Team revealed that Abubakar is a member and armourer of a gang that has carried out several kidnap for ransom operations along Lokoja–Abuja/ Abuja–Kaduna highways and other major highways in the North-Central states of the country.”

Meanwhile, the IGP has commended the Police teams for their dedication to duties, which resulted in the successes recorded. While appreciating the citizens for their support so far, the IGP calls for improved partnership and collaboration between the citizens and the Police, particularly in the area of providing useful information the Police require in tackling crimes and apprehending unrepentant criminals in the country

Like this: Like Loading...