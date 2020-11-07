Police welfare should be top priority-Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said a major take away from the recent developments in the country is a need to build a stronger and more viable policing system that prioritises the welfare of officers and men of the police.

The governor spoke when a delegation led by Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, chairperson of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), as part of his ongoing engagements with various stakeholders in the state.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for acting fast to review the salary of policemen as part of his responses to the recent #EndSARS protest. The delegation was accompanied by the com mand’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police Okasanmi Ajayi. Commenting, he said: “One of the lessons from the EndSARS and the subsequent events is that police is our first line of defence (as a society). We need to work more on the welfare of the policemen.”

He said: “We need a strong, viable Police Force to maintain security. That is our first line of defence in Nigeria. “Police are the one in the front and we need to take care of you as part of the police family. We cannot leave everything in the hands of the Federal Government. That is why I called this meeting on how to move forward. “What has happened in other states, following the #EndSARS protest, is unimaginable. Some police officers were killed, police formations and installations were damaged or burnt in

