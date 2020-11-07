News

Police welfare should be top priority-Kwara gov

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said a major take away from the recent developments in the country is a need to build a stronger and more viable policing system that prioritises the welfare of officers and men of the police.

The governor spoke when a delegation led by Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, chairperson of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), as part of his ongoing engagements with various stakeholders in the state.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for acting fast to review the salary of policemen as part of his responses to the recent #EndSARS protest. The delegation was accompanied by the com mand’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police Okasanmi Ajayi. Commenting, he said: “One of the lessons from the EndSARS and the subsequent events is that police is our first line of defence (as a society). We need to work more on the welfare of the policemen.”

He said: “We need a strong, viable Police Force to maintain security. That is our first line of defence in Nigeria. “Police are the one in the front and we need to take care of you as part of the police family. We cannot leave everything in the hands of the Federal Government. That is why I called this meeting on how to move forward. “What has happened in other states, following the #EndSARS protest, is unimaginable. Some police officers were killed, police formations and installations were damaged or burnt in

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Recess: Reps not totally shut down –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

…says oversight function still ongoing   The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has corrected the impression that the House totally shut down its activities during its six weeks annual recess.   According to Gbajabiamila, the leadership of the House decided to suspend pubic and investigative hearings for the three weeks […]
News

Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu assures residents of violence-free election

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo Governorship election, has assured residents of Edo State of a violencefree election while calling on his main opposition, the PDP, to shun provocative acts and campaign based on issues, not insults and name-calling. He said this while addressing media executive in Lagos […]
News

Six Nigerian scammers indicted in US

Posted on Author Reporter

*Fleeced millions of dollars from elderly citizens Six people with ties to Nigeria face federal charges for scams targeting older Americans, a news release from United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman said Monday. Millions of dollars were scammed from people around the country tricked into believing they were in a romantic relationship, had just won […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: