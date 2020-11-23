Police: We’re trailing abductors of Catholic Priest

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has said that its operatives were on the trail of abductors of a Catholic Priest in Abuja.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Yangoji village along Kwali axis, Abuja.

The command enjoined members of he public to remain calm, while it intensifies effort to liberate the unidentified victim unhurt.

New Telegraph recalls that barely a week ago, five persons were kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday in a settlement along Pegi, Kuje Area Council, Abuja.

This was even as 10 persons, including councillors and workers from the Kuje Area Council, were also abducted in the area.

In a statement Monday, the FCT command spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a manhunt for the criminals.

