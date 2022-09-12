Police: We’re working to curb economic sabotage

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), yesterday, assured of ongoing efforts to tame economic sabotage, occasioned by illegal oil bunkering, and other offensive activities in the creeks.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “Police operatives attached to the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) in the late hours of September 7, 2022, successfully busted an illegal petroleum refining operation in Edo State.

“This follows the interception of intelligence on activities of an alleged illicit petroleum products refining syndicate operating adjacent to Agbor Junction, Benin City, Edo State via a whistle blower through the recently created Nigeria National Petroleum Company’s (NNPC) Command and Control Centre Portal.

