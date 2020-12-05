Police: We’ve ordered withdrawal of suit against states’ judicial panels

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the suit challenging the legality of Judicial Panels of Inquiry instituted by states to probe alleged brutality by the nowdisbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said the IGP’s order of December 4, was sequel to the outcome of investigations into the role played by the Force Legal Section in the institution of the said suit. “Recall that the IGP had yesterday, 3rd December, 2020, ordered a probe into the alleged involvement of the Force Legal Section in the attempt to halt the ongoing States’ Judicial Panel inquiries into the activities of the defunct SARS. “

…the IGP reassures citizens that the Force remains committed to the course of justice at all times and will not allow anybody to constitute a ‘brick-wall’ to the ongoing reform processes of the Force,” Mba said.

