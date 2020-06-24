News

Police: Why we deployed operatives in APC secretariat

Posted on

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has explained that the deployment of its operatives in the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abuja, was “to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC national secretariat.” Police personnel were reported to have sealed-off the national secretariat of APC, yesterday, following the leadership crisis that has continued to bedevil the ruling party. Since the validation of the suspension of the national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, two leaders of the party – the Deputy National Secretary, and the National Vice Chairman (South-South) – have been laying claim to the chairmanship position.

But, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement, said the action of the Police was purely “proactive”, and nothing more. “Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed in the national secretariat of the APC located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

“The deployment is a proactive move by the force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the secretariat. “The presence of police personnel at the secretariat is not to seal up the complex as has been reported in some quarters, but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC national secretariat,” Mba said. He added that: “Members of the APC as well staff of the secretariat are, therefore, at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the secretariat as always.”

Our Reporters

