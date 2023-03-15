Police Will Deal Ruthlessly With Trouble Soothers During, After Poll – DIG Hafiz

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police In charge of the North West zone, Hafiz Muhammad Inuwa has read a riot act that the Police, were ready to deal ruthlessly with anybody that plan to foment trouble during and after Saturday’s election.

Speaking with pressmen on Wednesday, the DIG Hafiz said, “We belong to everybody and we belong to nobody, if you disobey the rule, we would certainly deal with you, but whoever try to test our collective responsibilities, we were ready to deal ruthlessly with anybody who try to foment trouble especially here in Kano.

According to him,” And wherever in this country, the President had spoken in a clear term, the IGP had equally spoken in clear term and am going to repeat to officers and men of the command.

That anybody who tries to come out to cause havoc, disfranchising the law abiding citizens, whatever happens to that person, they know the consequence, will be very clear and we were not going to mince words or our actions to deal with such people who do not mean well for this country

,” We want to surprise everybody, that determined which way the Nigeria Police would go, or what is in the mind of Inspector General of Police ( IGP)in the case of peace and tranquility on the successful conduct of the free, fair and credible election ”

That is what informed the general positing and deployment of Police personnel’s from across the nation

We have kept our security personnel informed of what was enshrined in the constitution’s series of offences in the electoral act during and after the election abs what was expanded from them.

Officers have been trained and retrained all along and the IGP had spent a huge sum of money on this exercise, in an effort to ensure that peace reign in the country

He then commended the Journalists and said that ” I am happy with a lot of your reports you commended the efforts of the Nigeria police on ways and manner the security operatives handle last presidential and national assembly election

My coming this time around is to equally talk to our officers, that we must be firm, focused, professional to discharge our duties, like always maintains that police remains apolitical ”

He then disclosed that the recent posting of Police personnel to Kano state, was not peculiar to the state alone, it was a general deployment or posting of officers across every state in the federation.

Like this: Like Loading...