Police win IGP kickboxing championship

The Nigeria Police machine team emerged champions of the Ist Inspector General of Police National Open Kickboxing Championship held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos.

They won seven gold, seven silver and one bronze medal while Delta State came second with six gold, and three silver medals. The third position went to the Edo Black Scorpions club which picked five gold, seven silver and bronze medals.

The Minister of Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, commended the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, for sponsoring the championship. Represented by Mrs Nkana Mbora, the Lagos Liason officer of the Sports Ministry at the final, the minister thanked the IGP for collaborating with the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria in putting up the championship.

Adding that by the act, Baba Usman had proven himself as a true lover of sports, urging him to keep it up.

