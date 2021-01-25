Sports

Police wins 4Th Osom games

The Nigerian Police Force over the weekend made history by winning the 4th edition of the One Service, One Medal Games held in Abuja by amassing 71 gold, 50 silver and 31 bronze,

 

The National Security and Civil Defence Corps emerged second with 48 gold, 31 silver and 25 bronze, Federal Fire Service were third with 8 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals.

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps finished in the fourth position with 3 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze. Nigerian Correctional Service secured 2 gold, 2 silver 4 bronze. Nigerian Navy had 2 gold, 8 silver and 18 bronze.

 

The Nigerian Custom brought up the rear with a miserly 1 gold, 3 silver and one bronze.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare expressed delight that the event eventually took place despite all the challenges occasioned by the covid-19 lockdown which led to the cancellation of many sports events.

 

He equally expressed satisfaction over the high standard, discipline and commitment exhibited by the athletes in line with laid down rules and regulations

