Policearrestalleged fabricatorofvehicle masterkeys for criminals in Kano

TheKanoStatePolice Command has arrested one Hamisu Ibrahim, 55, of Sharada quarters, Kano, who specialisesinthefabrication and selling of vehicles master keys to criminals.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kuyawa, said in a statement yesterday in Kano that 29 different master keys were found in his possession.

He saidthatIbrahimwas arrested during an investigationonallegedcartheftby one Ibrahim Usman, 34, of Zaria, Kaduna State. According to him, Usman was arrested by the police while on routine patrol on BUK road, with a white Toyota Hilux car.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to having stolen the said Toyota Hilux vehicle at Madobi road, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

“The suspect belongs to a notorious syndicate that specialise in car theft by removing motorvehiclesfrom wheretheyareparkedusing master key

