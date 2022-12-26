Policeman arrested for killing female lawyer in Lagos

*NBA President wades in

There was pandemonium in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Sunday when a policeman attached to the Ajah Police Station shot dead a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

The incident threw the community into confusion as the cop, who was with a team of policemen, fled the scene.

He was, however, caught and detained by the police.

It was learnt that Raheem, her sister, and four children, were coming from an eatery in their car around 11am when the cop tried to stop them.

A source said the woman was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the cop shot at her vehicle.

The bullet was said to have hit the victim; she was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, adding that the officer was in custody.

He said: “The officer involved in the shooting is an ASP; he has been arrested, detained, and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigations.”

Meanwhile, reacting, a lawyer, Sir Augustine E. Ibolo, said: “Today the 25th day of December 2022, a Policeman said to be from the Ajiwe Police Station opened fire and shot dead at close range an unarmed civilian, a very seasoned female Lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association Lagos Branch, Omobolanle Raheem, in the presence of her husband.

“The incident is said to have happened at Ajah under bridge, while the deceased and her husband were both in their vehicle.

“Mr YC Maikyau, SAN, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association is presently on the matter and we sincerely commend Mr President and all his Excos for the prompt response and a good job.

“The matter is currently streaming across most legal platforms and we commend KUBWA EXPRESS for a job well done.

“This is one death too many and we cannot continue to watch and see our colleagues die at the hands of these blood thirty individuals who ought not to even be a part of the security architecture of the Nigerian Police in the very first place.

Rest on Omobolanle!!!”

