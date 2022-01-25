Policeman arrested for throwing burning stove at woman

A policeman serving with the Rivers State Police Command that allegedly threw a burning stove at a woman living in the same compound with him in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt has been arrested and is being interrogated by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Port Harcourt.

The action of the policeman, Eze Agbelu, which follows an argument that ensued between himself and the lady had caused serious burn to the woman’s body. Agbelu, according to the victim, Ms Jane Amos had made love advances at her, but she turned it down, noting that since then he started being hostile to her.

Speaking from the hospital where she and her relative were rushed to after the attack, Amos said she was cooking in the veranda when the policeman started complaining over the use of the toilet, noting that it led to an argument between her and the policeman.

According to her, the visibly angry officer went for the burning stove she was cooking with and threw it and its content at her. She also disclosed that detectives investigating the incident took her statement at the hospital where she was still receiving medical attention at the weekend.

The policeman who was initially arrested at Kala Police Division has been transferred to SCIID for further investigation

