Metro & Crime

Policeman arrested for throwing burning stove at woman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

A policeman serving with the Rivers State Police Command that allegedly threw a burning stove at a woman living in the same compound with him in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt has been arrested and is being interrogated by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Port Harcourt.

 

The action of the policeman, Eze Agbelu, which follows an argument that ensued between himself and the lady had caused serious burn to the woman’s body. Agbelu, according to the victim, Ms Jane Amos had made love advances at her, but she  turned it down, noting that since then he started being hostile to her.

 

Speaking from the hospital where she and her relative were rushed to after the attack, Amos said she was cooking in the veranda when the policeman started complaining over the use of the toilet, noting that it led to an argument between her and the policeman.

 

According to her, the visibly angry officer went for the burning stove she was cooking with and threw it and its content at her. She also disclosed that detectives investigating the incident took her statement at the hospital where she was still receiving medical attention at the weekend.

 

The policeman who was initially arrested at Kala Police Division has been transferred to SCIID for further investigation

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Military withdrawal: Ondo deploys Amotekun, Police, NSCDC to prisons

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the withdrawal of soldiers from Correctional Centres across Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has deployed other security agencies to man the facilities to prevent jailbreaks. Akeredolu had on Wednesday raised the alarm over the sudden withdrawal of soldiers from the Centres. While alleging the Nigerian Army’s action could induce jailbreak in the state, the […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two after robbers kill fuel attendant

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed a 32-year-old man in Akure, Ondo State, during an attack on a petrol station. But police later arrested two of the suspected robbers. The gunmen, who stormed the petrol station located at Alagbaka, Akure on a motorcycle, killed the victim identified as Bolakale, after robbing the station […]
Metro & Crime

Family of three dies after eating rice in A’Ibom 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Two sisters, UduakObong, aged 30,  and Blessing, aged 18, along with UduakObong’s seven-year-old daughter have been reported dead after eating their evening meal in Akwa Ibom State. The deceased trio, who lived at Obio Etoi, near the Nest of Champions International Stadium, were said to have eaten rice and and stew […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica