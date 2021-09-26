Policeman arrested over alleged rape in Aba

Corporal Nwachukwu Chinedu, a policeman, has been arrested in connection to the rape of a female student of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

Recall that students of the Abia State Polytechnic on Thursday blocked the major entrance into Aba in protest against the rape of their colleague by the suspect. SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, Abia State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed to newsmen during a Press Conference in Umuahia that Chinedu is currently under arrest.

Ogbonna went on to state that Chinedu was not attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Aba as alleged by the students, but however failed to mention the station where he is serving.

“The commissioner of police and her management team visited the victim in the hospital where she’s receiving treatment. After hearing from the victim, a serious investigation was carried out and Corporal Nwachukwu Chinedu that committed the barbaric act was arrested,’ the Police said in a statement.

An eyewitness told Sunday Telegraph that Chinedu and his colleagues who wore all black attire came to their hostel on Wednesday night, 22nd September 2021 at New Heaven Lodge off Nicolas Street by Brass Junction Aba with a Sienna car.

The eyewitness said that the Police officers arrested three persons that night, two girls and a boy for no offence and drove them to Eziama Police Station, near Aba River, in Ogbor-Hill.

According to the source, the police officers asked those they arrested to bring the sum of N20, 000 to free themselves of which the arrested students replied that they did not have money.

“We were told that then, the officer commanded the two others to go and asked our colleague whom he raped to enter the Sienna car to an unknown destination which we later learnt was a place very close to the Nigeria Breweries, Industry Road Aba. It was there that he forcefully raped her.

“The policeman heartlessly drove her back to Brass Junction around pass 10 pm that same night and dumped her there. It was where she managed to get to the lodge to tell is her ordeals and according to her during the process of rape, she sustained injury all over her private part which I’m sure the doctors have seen.

Meanwhile, Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) thanked Abia Police for not hiding the identity of the suspect but insists that justice must be done and that if found guilty, the accused must not spared

