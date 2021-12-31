Metro & Crime

Policeman killed, another abducted as gunmen attack event centre in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen have killed a policeman on duty at Uli community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. They also reportedly abducted another and injured some others.

 

The incident reportedly occurred at Eziama Health Centre in the community during a medical outreach programme organised by Uli Global Ambassadors for Development Initiative (ULIGADI). According to eyewitnesses who spoke to newsmen, the gunmen invaded the venue, shooting sporadically into the air, leaving the patients and the others scampering for safety.

 

“I don’t have much to say at the moment, but I will discuss with the chairman to advise the house. One officer died after the unfortunate incident. The second officer is at the hospital receiving medical attention.

 

“I have spoken to him. I have my people with him. We are looking for the third officer who has since left Eziama. The recovery team is underway to rescue him from the community,” said one of the eyewitnesses who asked not to be named

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nonagenarian, 6 others arraigned for forgery, threat to life

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Seven persons including a nonagenarian and a former international parliamentarian were yesterday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogbomoso Town in Oyo State on allegation of conspiracy and forgery, publication of false documents, as well as, written threats to murder another traditional title holder and his family members in the Ogbomoso magisterial district. […]
Metro & Crime

Why I demolished Church in Ebonyi – Commissioner

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Capital City Development, Onyekachi Nwebonyi Tuesday explained why his Ministry demolished a church, Evangelical Church of West Africa, (ECWA) in Abakaliki the state capital. He said the demolition followed  the refusal of the pastor of the church  to adhere to the capital city’s master plan. Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, Nwebonyi said […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 45 for various offences in Borno

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Command in Borno said it arrested 45 criminal suspects for various offences including terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state. DSP Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri. Okon said that 10 suspected armed robbers, seven cattle rustlers, five […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica