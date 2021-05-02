Metro & Crime

Policeman killed, another injured as gunmen attack Ebonyi police station

As the South East battle an increasing wave of violence and attacks on the police, another police station was attacked Saturday night in Ebonyi.
A policeman was reportedly killed while another was hospitalized following injury sustained in the attack.
The injured policeman is currently receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.
Abomege Police Station in Ebonyi State was the victim of the latest attack by unknown gunmen.
However, the attack on the police station appears to have been partially unsuccessful as the invading gunmen failed to gain full access into the station, reports Everydaynewsngr.
Details of the incident which took place Saturday night were still sketchy as at press time but sources confirmed that no further damage was witnessed at the station.
Ebonyi State has had its fair share of attacks in the recent killings and violence which has become a source of worry in the South East.

Reporter

