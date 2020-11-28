Metro & Crime

Policeman killed as gunmen abduct Chinese expatriate in Ekiti

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti

A police officer was reportedly killed on Friday, as gunmen abducted a Chinese expatriate in Ekiti State.
The incident, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, occurred around 4.30pm along new Ado-Iyin road.
The abductee was one of the Engineers handling the dualisation of Ado-Iyin road awarded to a  Chinese Company by Governor Kayode Fayemi.
Apart from the police officer, Abutu said one other person was shot at the scene of the incident, who has not been confirmed dead.
He said: “It is confirmed that a kidnapping incident occurred today at about 4:30pm along new Iyin road.
“During the incident, one civilian, an expatriate, was kidnapped, one shot, while one policeman was shot dead. Our operatives are already combing the bush for possible apprehension of the perpetrators.”
The police spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, enjoined everyone to be calm and avoid any form of apprehension as the command will do everything possible to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: We’ll make CCTV footage available, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Insists those responsible for Lekki shootings won’t escape justice Muritala Ayinla Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday said both the Federal Government and Lagos State government would ensure that the CCTV footage at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be available for the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry to review as part of […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu pardons Actress Funke Akindele, husband, releases 56 inmates

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, granted state pardon to Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bello, who are both non-custodial convicts for offences related to the disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations. In a statement signed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the governor acted based […]
Metro & Crime

Flood: Four killed, 5,200 houses destroyed in Kano — Official

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed four persons killed and over 5,200 houses destroyed due to flooding in Rogo and Danbatta Local Government Areas of the state. Sale Jili, Executive Secretary of the Agency, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano. NAN reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: