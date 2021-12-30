Metro & Crime

Policeman killed as unknown gunmen attack event Center in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen have killed a policeman on duty at Uli community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. They also reportedly abducted another and injured some others.

The incident reportedly occurred at Eziama Health Centre in the community during a medical outreach programme organised by Uli Global Ambassadors for Development Initiative (ULIGADI).

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to newsmen, the gunmen invaded the venue, shooting sporadically into the air, leaving the patients and the others scampering to safety.

“I don’t have much to say at the moment but I will discuss with the chairman to advise the house. One officer died after the unfortunate incident. The second officer is at the hospital receiving medical attention.

“I have spoken to him. I have my people with him. We are looking for the third officer who has since left Eziama. The recovery team is underway to rescue him from the community,” said one of the eyewitnesses who asked not to be named.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Alleged kidnap kingpin arrested in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

An alleged kidnap kingpin, Bummi Ogunremi and his gang, including a vulcanizer allegedly responsible for the abduction of notable people in Ekiti State have been arrested by police. They were said to have been involved in the abduction of a renowned oil dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami in January, 2021. Similarly, the criminal gang were allegedly […]
Metro & Crime

Itunu Babalola: Nigerian lady who died in CIV prison buried in Ibadan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Itunu Babalola, the Nigerian lady who died in prison in Cote d’Ivoire after she was wrongly jailed, has been buried in Ibadan, Oyo State. The remains of Babalola were interred on Saturday at the Sango Cemetery at 11:25am. She was buried in the presence of officials of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission sent […]
Metro & Crime

Customs officer kills father of four in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

A Customs officer has reportedly shot dead a 40-year-old driver, Abdulrman Sani Bunza, in Jamba Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Abdulrman’s family yesterday called on the Federal Government and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to ensure justice for the victim. His father, Muhammad Sani Bunza, told journalists that members of the family were ready to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica