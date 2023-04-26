Policeman Killed In Clash With Yahoo Boys , Hoodlums In Ibadan

A Police officer attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State, has been killed during a clash that erupted between security ‘operatives’ and some suspected Yahooboys who ran for cover among some hoodlums in a garage.

The incident which took place at Moniya Motor Park in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the State, New Telegraph gathered, left many people injured as they scampered for safety, while the police in their vehicle were chasing the car of the suspected Yahooboys.

However, a policeman was said to have been killed in the process through his rifle which fired while some hoodlums were struggling to snatch it from him.

According to the police report of its investigations, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso (SP), said in a release that, “Preliminary investigation reveals that, the Patrol team while acting on credible intelligence through visible policing duties extended their presence around major black spots, highways and major roads under Akinyele Local Government Area axis in a bid to deter criminal elements from settling and establishing dominance within the location.

“In furtherance of the above, the team of operatives on patrol led by one Inspr Stanley Ikhine, flaggeddown an Ash colored Lexus 350 Jeep with a faintly inscribed wornoff number, further arousing suspicion from the officers on watch. In the process, the vehicle initially slowed down in compliance with the directive before eventually picking up speed and dashing off to evade the officers on duty.

This action led to a chase by the officers in a bid to establish further clarity of facts. “A few meters away from the initial stoppage point, the Lexus Jeep veered off the road to a nearby garage, driving directly into the waiting hands of hoodlums who were also collaborators in the criminal process, thereby not only obstructing the officers from discharging their duties, but as well aiding the escape of the SUV and its occupants.

“Consequent on the above, the hoodlums attacked the officers unprovoked and attempted forcefully dragging a rifle from one of the officers which led to a shot been discharged from the barrel during the process of the struggle.

“Sadly, the gallant officer paid the supreme price, suffering a heavy blow to his skull inflicted by one of the hoodlums while preventing them from dispossessing him of his firearm.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the State Morgue for Post-mortem, while seven persons have been arrested alongside 12 motorcycles impounded in connection with the incident,” the police stated.