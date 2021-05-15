Metro & Crime

Policeman returns N1.2m belonging to ‘Okada’ rider killed in accident

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A police Sergeant, Mr Kabiru Isah, has returned N1.2 million recovered from an accident scene to the relatives of the deceased in Kano State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abdullahi Haruna, said this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.
Haruna said that the policeman attached to the command’s Motor Traffic Division (MTD) recovered the money while conducting analysis at an accident scene on the Kano-Zaria road.
He said that an articulated vehicle had knocked down a motorcycle rider, who died on the spot, adding that the victim was in possession of the money packed in a box.
“The police officer returned N1,294,200 found at the scene of the fatal accident,” he said.
Haruna said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, handed over the money to the relatives of the deceased and called on police personnel and residents of the state to emulate Isah’s good deed.
According to him, the Managing Director, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Mr Baffa Dan-Agundi, gifted Isah with N100,000 as reward for his honesty and dedication to duty.
Haruna said that the command, in a related activity, distributed food items to widows of 26 police personnel who lost their lives in service.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Anambra tourism commissioner resigns, urges Obiano to take charge of his govt

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Anambra State Commissioner for Art, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Christian Madubuko, has resigned from the position and alleged threat to his life. In a letter addressed to Governor Willie Obiano, the commissioner also cited sabotage as the reason he was leaving the government. He charged Obiano to quickly wake up and take charge […]
Metro & Crime

Establish BASOPADEC, HOSTCOM Chair pleads with Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

  The Bayelsa State Chairman of the host communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM), Chief Boma Albert has once again reminded the state government of the need to establish a Bayelsa State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (BASOPADEC) just as some other oil producing states have done.   Speaking at the weekend in […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Three to die by hanging in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, has sentenced three persons to death for kidnapping a four-year-old boy in Ikot Inyang Idung village in Uyo Local Government Area. The condemned kidnappers are: 24-year-old Victor Etim Bassey, a native of Ikot Inyang Idung; 35-year-old Aniediong Ezekiel Thompson, from Ifa Ikot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica