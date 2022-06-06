Policeman singing cult song in viral video demoted

The Nigeria Police Force has demoted a Police Corporal, Isaac Matthew attached to the Ebonyi State Command to a Constable for singing, dancing and brandishing an AK47 rifle in praise of a confraternity group in a viral TikTok video on May 7, 2022.

The reduction of the rank of the officer follows the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial of the concerned officer and a review of the recommended punishment for the offences of Discreditable Conduct, Promoting Secret Cults and violation of the Social Media Policy (SMP) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday said the Force is currently looking into many other disciplinary cases of unprofessionalism and misconduct by officers in encounters with members of the public.

He noted that orderly room trials are ongoing and decisions reached at the end of such trials would be made known as the current police administration is committed to a transparent, accountable and proactive policing system in Nigeria.

He added that the Inspector- General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has charged all police officers to uphold professional ethics, discipline and the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force.

He further charged them to be committed to self-discipline in line with the IGP’s policing agenda of ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards, enhancement of anti-corruption drive with a view to having the desired Police institution Nigerians deserve.

