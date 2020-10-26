Policeman, six B’Haram members killed in Yobe shootout

Police have killed six suspected Boko Haram members who earlier attacked Babbangida town in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State. A policeman was also killed in the encounter.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu. Abdulkarim said the six suspected terrorists were shot dead by mobile police personnel protecting the division.

He said: “Our mobile police personnel held their ground and exchanged gunfire with the terrorists, killing six of them while many others fled with gunshot wounds.

“The terrorists torched a vigilance group’s vehicle. They also destroyed part of the council secretariat, Divisional Police Station and a military base before they were repelled.” The PPRO added that a policeman was killed while another was injured during the gun battle.

A terrorist attack on Babbangida town on Saturday evening led to the destruction of some government assets and caused panic among the residents.

Like this: Like Loading...