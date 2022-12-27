Metro & Crime

Policeman, three gunmen killed in Ebonyi

…arms recovered, native doctor arrested

A policeman attached to Ebonyi State Police Command was on Tuesday killed by gunmen in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

This is even as three gunmen were also killed in the area by a joint operation of the Police, Military and DSS.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Chris Anyanwu, a Superintendent of Police disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, at a press briefing.

 He noted that the three gunmen were killed in a shoot-out with the security agents.

Anyanwu said: “A joint operation of the Ebonyi State Police Command Tactical Operation Teams, the Military and DSS embarked on an operation this day, 31/05/2022 to dislodge criminals hibernating at the main camp of Eastern Security Network (ESN) within Onicha Isu LGA of Ebonyi State.

 “This was sequel to an attack on a police patrol team yesterday evening during which a police officer was murdered in cold blood by the hoodlums.

“Based on intelligence at the Police Command’s disposal, the hoodlums were trailed to a camp at Isu Onicha.  While surveying the one-way route into the camp, the combined security forces were ambushed by the hoodlums who rained sporadic bullet shots in their direction.

 “In a swift and spontaneous response, the joint team engaged the hoodlums in a counter-firing that lasted over 30 minutes and neutralized them. As a result of the superior firing power of the joint team, some of the hoodlums with bullet-wounds escaped in different directions.

 “The team later combed the bush and recovered two AK-47 rifles with a few rounds of their ammunition and three corpses of the assailants. The team made their way to the main enclave of the miscreants and after a thorough search, recovered more exhibits.”

He listed the items recovered from the gunmen as one AK-49 rifle  breech number 1984-AM1196, one AK-47 rifle  breech number 1971-DF2726, one AR rifle with illegible breech number, 147 rounds of AR ammunition, 38 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one locally fabricated double-barrel  pistol, two walkie-talkie sets and their chargers, two charm-like substances, one hospital card, one Diamond bank ATM card, two National ID cards, one Techno phone battery, and other incriminating items.

In another development, Anyanwu said the Command’s crack squad, in two separate operations, swooped on the shrine/residence of two notorious native doctors in Okpera Osege in Ndufu Echara Ikwo, Ikwo local government area of the state and arrested Itumo Omukwor, 63,  and Irem Nwaduma, 50,

He explained that one locally fabricated pistol, one revolver pump action gun with two cartridges and substances believed to be charms were recovered from them.

 

