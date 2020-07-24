Policemen attack FCT Mobile Court over colleagues’ arrest

There was pandemonium yesterday at Dei-Dei, a densely populated satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when policemen sporadically fired shots to disperse the FCT Mobile Court sitting in the area to try violators of the Covid-19 safety protocols. The shooting that shook the sleepy community occurred about noon, creating apprehension while residents and motorists scampered for safety.

Trouble ensued when personnel of the FCT Ministerial Joint Enforcement Task Team on Covid-19 Restrictions arrested a policeman, who gave his name as Agada Gabriel, for not wearing a face mask in public and for overloading his vehicle, a Gulf car, with passengers. Gabriel, who was arrested around the court, called on his colleague, Smart Jacob, to help him to resist his arraignment. Despite the officers’ efforts, the two were subsequently charged for overloading and non-use of face masks and sentenced accordingly.

The Magistrate, Theresa Otu, convicted them and ordered them to pay a fine and also engage in community service, which they rejected. A member of the Task Force, who pleaded anonymity, said the two convicted police officers mobilised armed policemen from the Mobile Police Barracks in Dei-Dei who stormed the court, shooting sporadically.

