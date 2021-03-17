Policemen brutalise widow in Lagos

Five policemen attached to the Ile-Epo Police Station have been accused of battering a widow at the Abule-Egba area of the Lagos metropolis. The victim, Mrs. Adeola Arisoyin, who operates a bar, who accused the policemen, said last Wednesday, two of her customers, a lawyer and his friend, came to her bar and collected two plates of assorted meat.

Each plate, according to her, costs N500. Arisoyin said the incident occurred about 11pm when the lawyer’s girlfriend came to join him at the bar and demanded a plate of fish pepper soup. She said: “Before I prepared the fish pepper soup for her, I asked the lawyer for confirmation but he declined. I then told the lady that the lawyer said I should give her turkey, because he could not afford fish. “Thereafter, the lawyer’s girlfriend came and said I should prepare the fish pepper soup for her. I sought the lawyer’s consent but he didn’t respond. When I was done, I took it to her but the lawyer got angry. He demanded to know why I prepared the fish for her.

However, an elderly man who was there with us begged the lawyer to allow the girl to eat the fish. That was when he allowed her to eat it.” Arisoyin said when it was time for her to close, she sent one of her waitresses to collect money from the lawyer. She added: “Instead of paying N2,500, he gave the waitress N2,000. When I went to meet him to inquire why he withheld N500, the lawyer’s friend pushed me and I fell down. “I later went to meet the lawyer’s girlfriend and said if she had collected turkey, there won’t be a problem. While I was talking, my hand mistakenly hit her cheeks.

“I begged her and we all went our separate ways. A few minutes later, four policemen came to my bar in their operational vehicle and asked me to follow them to their station. The lawyer lied to the police that I also slapped him after beating his girlfriend. But I didn’t slap him.

“When I told the policemen that I could not go with them without knowing my offence, three of them rushed out of their vehicle and dragged me in. While in their vehicle, one of them pinned my head down, I have high blood pressure, I couldn’t breathe anymore. That was why I bit the policeman because I don’t want to die like George Floyd of America who was killed by a policeman while his head was pinned down. “When we eventually got to the police station, I was tired. I was looking for where to sit and relax, but a policewoman called Alhaja came and collected the chair from me. She asked me to sit on the floor. Where I was sitting, Alhaja came and used a plank to hit me. Four other policemen joined her to beat me. In the process, I sustained injuries on my bodies and had a cut on my face.” Contacted to confirm the story, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, promised to get back to our correspondent.

