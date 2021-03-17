Metro & Crime

Policemen brutalise widow in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Five policemen attached to the Ile-Epo Police Station have been accused of battering a widow at the Abule-Egba area of the Lagos metropolis. The victim, Mrs. Adeola Arisoyin, who operates a bar, who accused the policemen, said last Wednesday, two of her customers, a lawyer and his friend, came to her bar and collected two plates of assorted meat.

Each plate, according to her, costs N500. Arisoyin said the incident occurred about 11pm when the lawyer’s girlfriend came to join him at the bar and demanded a plate of fish pepper soup. She said: “Before I prepared the fish pepper soup for her, I asked the lawyer for confirmation but he declined. I then told the lady that the lawyer said I should give her turkey, because he could not afford fish. “Thereafter, the lawyer’s girlfriend came and said I should prepare the fish pepper soup for her. I sought the lawyer’s consent but he didn’t respond. When I was done, I took it to her but the lawyer got angry. He demanded to know why I prepared the fish for her.

However, an elderly man who was there with us begged the lawyer to allow the girl to eat the fish. That was when he allowed her to eat it.” Arisoyin said when it was time for her to close, she sent one of her waitresses to collect money from the lawyer. She added: “Instead of paying N2,500, he gave the waitress N2,000. When I went to meet him to inquire why he withheld N500, the lawyer’s friend pushed me and I fell down. “I later went to meet the lawyer’s girlfriend and said if she had collected turkey, there won’t be a problem. While I was talking, my hand mistakenly hit her cheeks.

“I begged her and we all went our separate ways. A few minutes later, four policemen came to my bar in their operational vehicle and asked me to follow them to their station. The lawyer lied to the police that I also slapped him after beating his girlfriend. But I didn’t slap him.

“When I told the policemen that I could not go with them without knowing my offence, three of them rushed out of their vehicle and dragged me in. While in their vehicle, one of them pinned my head down, I have high blood pressure, I couldn’t breathe anymore. That was why I bit the policeman because I don’t want to die like George Floyd of America who was killed by a policeman while his head was pinned down. “When we eventually got to the police station, I was tired. I was looking for where to sit and relax, but a policewoman called Alhaja came and collected the chair from me. She asked me to sit on the floor. Where I was sitting, Alhaja came and used a plank to hit me. Four other policemen joined her to beat me. In the process, I sustained injuries on my bodies and had a cut on my face.” Contacted to confirm the story, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, promised to get back to our correspondent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Obasa tackles enemies within APC as Sanwo-Olu presents N1.55trn budget

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday presented the year 2021 Budget of N1,155,022,413,005 named “Budget of Rekindled Hope” to the State House of Assembly. This was even as Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Mudasiru Obasa assured that lawmakers would meticulously perform their constitutional duty before passing the budget estimate. Speaking shortly […]
Metro & Crime

Benue collaborates with TY Danjuma c’ttee to disengage IDPs

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State goverment said Thursday that it is working closely with the General TY Danjuma-led committee charged with the responsibility of rebuilding damaged infrastructure arising from armed Fulani herdsmen attacks on communities to disengage over 500,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) wallowing in penury in the camps in the state. The Executive Secretary of the […]
Metro & Crime

Herders injure two sisters for resisting rape

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Herdsmen have critically injured two sisters for refusing to be raped at Okokolo community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State. The incident occurred a few days after Governor Samuel Ortom raised the alarm over the massive influx of Fulani herdsmen into the state. Ortom had also vowed to transmit an executive amendment bill […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica