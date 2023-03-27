Policemen caught on video brutalising naked woman identified, arrested – PPRO

…CP orders commencement of internal disciplinary action

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested policemen, who in a viral video were brutalised a woman with her breasts exposed. The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ali Ari, has condemned the act and ordered the commencement of internal disciplinary action.

The CP also assured concerned members of the public and the victim that justice will be served. The person who uploaded the video had written: “See video above of the Nigeria police brutalising a woman who lives at Vincent Nikoro close, near Ewherhe road, Agbarho. “This is the most dehumanising act that can ever be imagined. The police officers were four male and one female, all taking part in this unruly, unprofessional and insensitive unleashing of pain and battering on this woman called, Martha Igbigbi. Kindly share until it gets to the appropriate authorities. This is a country that is operated with the rule of law.

We cannot afford to live and fear police brutality. No matter what she may have done, she doesn’t deserve this level of dehumanising treatment.” In the video, the woman, whose breasts were bare was seen on the ground, with her hands tied behind. She looked rumpled and unkempt and repeatedly whisper in pain. Meanwhile, a policeman kept ordering that the hands should be tied firmer. Edafe said: “The Command is aware of a video recording that has since gone viral on various social media platforms, of some policemen manhandling a woman in a dehumanising manner. After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear and obvious that the policemen acted in an unprofessional manner unbecoming of police officers. “The Command condemns their act in totality, as no citizen deserves to be treated in such a manner either by the police or anybody.

Their act is not only inexcusable, but unpardonable and will not be tolerated by the Command. “The erring police officers serving at Agbarho Division have been identified, summonedanddetainedatthecommand headquarters. The CP Ari Muhammed Alihasdirected thatinternaldisciplinary action beinitiatedimmediatelyandat the end of their orderly room trial, members of the public will be intimated on the outcome.” According to Edafe, the Command wishes to reiterate that “rope” is not a policeaccoutermentand assuch, should not be used by policemen in whatever guise while carrying out their duty.

