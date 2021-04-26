Policemen collect N153,000 from LASU student at gunpoint

…they’ve been arrested, undergoing trial, says Ogun PPRO

Policemen attached to the Owode-Egba Police Station, Siun area of Ogun State have allegedly extorted N153,000 from a student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Hezekiah Oluwaponmile, at gunpoint. New Telegraph was told that Oluwaponmile was accosted by the gun-wielding policemen while on his way to Abeokuta from Ibadan and demanded N1,000,000 from him.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 24, along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The victim alleged that the policemen, who were on a ‘stop-and-search’ duty on the expressway, stopped his vehicle and ordered him out. Oluwaponmile said the policemen led him out of the vehicle and asked him what he was doing for a living.

He said: “I told them I am a LASU Student. They asked me to unlock my phone, but I refused. They threatened to kill me if I did not cooperate with them. They brought out a shocker, so I obliged.”

The student added that the policemen asked him how many bank accounts he had and how much was in each of them. He said: “I told them I had two accounts, GT Bank and Union Bank. So I opened my phone due to the threat from them and upon going through it, I was asked to pay N1,000,000, but I told them I did not have up to that amount.

“Later on, they asked me to open my bank app, where they saw a balance of N288,000 and told me they would collect N250,000 out of it even without telling me what I did wrong. “I begged them that I needed the money for some things, they insisted on collecting N150,000.

“Then they asked me to give them my Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, I denied having one, so they took me to a Paga (Point Of Sale, POS) shop which they have a connection with.

“The Paga man collected a fee of N3,000 after negotiating from N5,000. On a final note, I did a transfer of N153,000.” When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said: “We heard about the issue and those policemen have been arrested. “We have identified them and they have been arrested.

They are currently undergoing trial now.”

Like this: Like Loading...