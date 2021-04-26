Metro & Crime

Policemen collect N153,000 from LASU student at gunpoint

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

…they’ve been arrested, undergoing trial, says Ogun PPRO

 

Policemen attached to the Owode-Egba Police Station, Siun area of Ogun State have allegedly extorted N153,000 from a student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Hezekiah Oluwaponmile, at gunpoint. New Telegraph was told that Oluwaponmile was accosted by the gun-wielding policemen while on his way to Abeokuta from Ibadan and demanded N1,000,000 from him.

 

The incident happened on Saturday, April 24, along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

 

The victim alleged that the policemen, who were on a ‘stop-and-search’ duty on the expressway, stopped his vehicle and ordered him out. Oluwaponmile said the policemen led him out of the vehicle and asked him what he was doing for a living.

 

He said: “I told them I am a LASU Student. They asked me to unlock my phone, but I refused. They threatened to kill me if I did not cooperate with them. They brought out a shocker, so I obliged.”

 

The student added that the policemen asked him how many bank accounts he had and how much was in each of them. He said: “I told them I had two accounts, GT Bank and Union Bank. So I opened my phone due to the threat from them and upon going through it, I was asked to pay N1,000,000, but I told them I did not have up to that amount.

 

“Later on, they asked me to open my bank app, where they saw a balance of N288,000 and told me they would collect N250,000 out of it even without telling me what I did wrong. “I begged them that I needed the money for some things, they insisted on collecting N150,000.

 

“Then they asked me to give them my Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, I denied having one, so they took me to a Paga (Point Of Sale, POS) shop which they have a connection with.

 

“The Paga man collected a fee of N3,000 after negotiating from N5,000. On a final note, I did a transfer of N153,000.” When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

 

He said: “We heard about the issue and those policemen have been arrested. “We have identified them and they have been arrested.

 

They are currently undergoing trial now.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police, riders clash as task force impounds bikes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Policemen and motorcyclists clashed yesterday at the Second Rainbow in Amuwo Odofin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. Trouble started when the operatives attached to the Lagos Task Force went to impound motorcycles in the area.   The motorcyclists resisted the operatives from taking away their bikes, which led to a clash between […]
Metro & Crime

Health workers question rationale behind setting up salary committee by Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Abia State health workers have questioned the rationale behind the state government setting up a committee to look into the arrears of salaries owed to them.   The workers said that they are not comfortable with the government’s decision to set up a committee on their arrears of salary as the amount they are owed […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests brothers, 3 others over internet fraud activities in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Operatives of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, have arrested two pairs of brothers: Ayoola Timilehin, Olusola Timilehin, and Oladayo Fayemi, Tolulope Fayemi as well as, three others suspected to be Internet fraudsters. They were arrested at their hide out Wednesday at Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan, the Oyo State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica