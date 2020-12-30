Policemen demolished house, church in RRS commander’s name –Owners

Command not aware of demolition, says PPRO

A police inspector and three others have alleged that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Commander, CPS Yinka Egbeyemi, ordered them to demolish the Disciples Mission of Christ Church and a building at Adealu, Dopemu, Agege area of Lagos State.

The police team was led by Inspector Odiaua Sunday and Mr. Okedele to the church located at 27, Abiodun Sadiku Street, in a police bus with the inscription ‘Orile Agege Local Council Development Area courtesy of Hon. J. S. Babatunde-led administration,’ with four other policemen and eight carpenters, who were allegedly ordered by the inspector to remove the roof of the church.

Primate Ojo Ajiboge, whose church was demolished, told our correspondent that when the policeman and his team were asked to show their court order for the demolition exercise, they said they were acting on the orders of the RRS Commander, Egbeyemi. Ajibode said the police team asked everybody in the church and the main building to move out with immediate effect, without a court order.

The primate said before he knew what was happening, the eight carpenters who came with the policemen had started removing the doors and windows of the church and the landlady’s apartment and those of the tenants.

He said: “As if that was not enough, the carpenters climbed the roof of the church and removed all the iron sheets. They also entered the church, ransacked everywhere and took away money kept in the church.”

Ajibode alleged that the policemen took away N6.5 million, his personal money which he made from his farm produce. He added: “To our surprise, when we got to Dopemu Police Station, the divisional police officer only asked us to write our names and leave. He only rebuked Okedele for carrying out an illegal order.

“Till date, nothing has been done and I have made every effort to get the case investigated and the culprits charged to court. But it has not yielded any result.”

The landlady, Mrs. Grace Adeife, said the house was built by her and her late husband in 1978. Adeife said she was surprised when the policemen and the carpenters came to remove the roofs and windows of the house as well as the church in the compound.

She said: “There was a time when I was sick, I travelled to Ife, my hometown, to treat myself. When I came back, Mr. Okedele and my husband’s younger brother asked me to send them my account details only for them to send me N500,000. It was later I was told the money was from the sales of the house my husband and I built. “I was angry.

Two weeks after I was given the money, I started seeing strange faces coming to inspect the building. Those who came told me that I should move my things out of the house that the building has been sold. I told them I cannot leave the house my husband and I built.

“My husband married two other wives after me. My husband’s brother and one of my husband’s wives are behind the sale of the house. My children know nothing about the sale. I am appealing to the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to come to my rescue.

“Why would somebody who has his own house want to sell the house my husband and I laboured to build. The building is our children’s property. “Even before the pastor came to build his church on the remaining portion of land in the compound, there was an agreement between him and my late husband.

It was the pastor who repaired most parts of the house and erected a fence, built a toilet, sunk the borehole and made the house look attractive now. My children are not aware of this development.” I am tired.”

Adeife added that there was a time she was preparing food when someone who claimed to be an engineer, sent to rebuild the house, ordered her to vacate the property or else they would throw her things out. She said: “I went to report at the police station.

“When we got to the DPO’s office, my husband’s brother then told the DPO that when my husband was sick he spent N1.5 million on him and that before he died, my husband told him to sell the house and then give each wife N500,000. I was told to use the money to take care of myself.”

When contacted on the issue, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the command didn’t send any policeman to demolish the house. He said: “We are going to look into the matter and get back to the public.

“The DPO said his men received a distress call that two families were fighting over the property and they went there to settle it. There was no time the RRS commander sent them to carry out such an act.

