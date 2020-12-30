Metro & Crime

Policemen demolished house, church in RRS commander’s name –Owners

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)
  • Command not aware of demolition, says PPRO

 

A police inspector and three others have alleged that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Commander, CPS Yinka Egbeyemi, ordered them to demolish the Disciples Mission of Christ Church and a building at Adealu, Dopemu, Agege area of Lagos State.

 

The police team was led by Inspector Odiaua Sunday and Mr. Okedele to the church located at 27, Abiodun Sadiku Street, in a police bus with the inscription ‘Orile Agege Local Council Development Area courtesy of Hon. J. S. Babatunde-led administration,’ with four other policemen and eight carpenters, who were allegedly ordered by the inspector to remove the roof of the church.

 

 

Primate Ojo Ajiboge, whose church was demolished, told our correspondent that when the policeman and his team were asked to show their court order for the demolition exercise, they said they were acting on the orders of the RRS Commander, Egbeyemi. Ajibode said the police team asked everybody in the church and the main building to move out with immediate effect, without a court order.

 

The primate said before he knew what was happening, the eight carpenters who came with the policemen had started removing the doors and windows of the church and the landlady’s apartment and those of the tenants.

 

He said: “As if that was not enough, the carpenters climbed the roof of the church and removed all the iron sheets. They also entered the church, ransacked everywhere and took away money kept in the church.”

 

Ajibode alleged that the policemen took away N6.5 million, his personal money which he made from his farm produce. He added: “To our surprise, when we got to Dopemu Police Station, the divisional police officer only asked us to write our names and leave. He only rebuked Okedele for carrying out an illegal order.

 

“Till date, nothing has been done and I have made every effort to get the case investigated and the culprits charged to court. But it has not yielded any result.”

 

The landlady, Mrs. Grace Adeife, said the house was built by her and her late husband in 1978. Adeife said she was surprised when the policemen and the carpenters came to remove the roofs and windows of the house as well as the church in the compound.

 

She said: “There was a time when I was sick, I travelled to Ife, my hometown, to treat myself. When I came back, Mr. Okedele and my husband’s younger brother asked me to send them my account details only for them to send me N500,000. It was later I was told the money was from the sales of the house my husband and I built. “I was angry.

 

Two weeks after I was given the money, I started seeing strange faces coming to inspect the building. Those who came told me that I should move my things out of the house   that the building has been sold. I told them I cannot leave the house my husband and I built.

 

“My husband married two other wives after me. My husband’s brother and one of my husband’s wives are behind the sale of the house. My children know nothing about the sale. I am appealing to the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to come to my rescue.

 

“Why would somebody who has his own house want to sell the house my husband and I laboured to build. The building is our children’s property. “Even before the pastor came to build his church on the remaining portion of land in the compound, there was an agreement between him and my late husband.

 

It was the pastor who repaired most parts of the house and erected a fence, built a toilet, sunk the borehole and made the house look attractive now. My children are not aware of this development.” I am tired.”

 

Adeife added that there was a time she was preparing food when someone who claimed to be an engineer, sent to rebuild the house, ordered her to vacate the property or else they would throw her things out. She said: “I went to report at the police station.

 

“When we got to the DPO’s office, my husband’s brother then told the DPO that when my husband was sick he spent N1.5 million on him and that before he died, my husband told him to sell the house and then give each wife N500,000. I was told to use the money to take care of myself.”

 

When contacted on the issue, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the command didn’t send any policeman to demolish the house. He said: “We are going to look into the matter and get back to the public.

 

“The DPO said his men received a distress call that two families were fighting over the property and they went there to settle it. There was no time the RRS commander sent them to carry out such an act.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Adeboye’s son leads #EndSARS church service outside Lagos Govt House

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Leke Adeboye, one of the sons of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye, yesterday led a service for #EndSARS protesters in Lagos. Leke, a trained pilot, led the interdenominational church service at the protest ground in front of Government House, Alausa, Lagos, with Christian faithful in […]
Metro & Crime

16 Brigade donates palliatives to host community

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to ameliorate the sufferings of the less privileged in Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian army at the weekend donated some food items to the community.   Donating the food stuff, which were bags of rice, cartons of […]
Metro & Crime

40-year-old man defiles girl, 11, inserts object into her private part

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 40-year-old man, Kinsley Ama Orji in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl in the area, Chioma (Surname withheld). Orji was said to have defiled the victim at the weekend when he called her to sell moi moi to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica